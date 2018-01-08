Catholic World News

Pope Francis baptizes 34 babies of Vatican employees in Sistine Chapel

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the video and here for the booklet for the papal Mass of the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, celebrated in the Sistine Chapel on January 7. In areas (such as the US) where the celebration of Epiphany was transferred from January 6 to January 7, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord is transferred to the following day as well.

