The Pope’s Epiphany homily: ‘the Magi see the star, they set out, and they bring gifts’

January 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the video and here for the booklet for the papal Mass on the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica on January 6. In some areas (such as the US), the celebration of Epiphany is transferred to the first Sunday after January 1.

