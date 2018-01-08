Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishop: ‘most important mission of the Church is to bring God to the people’

January 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “We should not only give [the needy] bread and forget the soul,” said Bishop Stanislav Shyrokoradiuk, a Latin-rite prelate in war-torn Ukraine. “It is not enough to just do good deeds; we should not cheat the people of the grace necessary for their salvation.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.