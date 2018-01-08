Catholic World News
More than half of Iraq’s displaced have returned home
CWN Editor's Note: 5.8 million Iraqis fled their homes for other areas of Iraq when ISIS invaded in 2014. 3.6 million have returned home.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
