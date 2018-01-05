Catholic World News

Pope pays surprise visit to children’s hospital

January 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made an unscheduled visit to Rome’s Bambino Gesu hospital on January 5, spending some time with children being treated there. The visit was in keeping with the Pontiff’s commitment to undertake an eact of mercy each Friday.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.