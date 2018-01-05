Catholic World News

Brazilian prelates decry violence, exploitation in Amazon region

January 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Claudio Hummes and Bishop Erwin Krautler have joined in a statement saying that the year 2017 was an annus horribilis for the Amazon region, because powerful interests have exploited the region’s resources, regardless of legal restraints.

