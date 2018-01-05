Catholic World News
Brazilian prelates decry violence, exploitation in Amazon region
January 05, 2018
Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Claudio Hummes and Bishop Erwin Krautler have joined in a statement saying that the year 2017 was an annus horribilis for the Amazon region, because powerful interests have exploited the region’s resources, regardless of legal restraints.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
