Catholic World News

Venezuela needs new, fair elections, cardinal says

January 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas called for new, fair elections in Venezuela, saying that a fresh vote is needed to resolve a continuing political crisis. In his New Year’s message the cardinal characterized 2017 as a “very tragic” year for the country, noting that more than 120 people had died in incidents when government forces attacked public demonstrations.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.