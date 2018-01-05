Catholic World News

Pope encourages primary-school education in diversity, ecology

January 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a January 5 address to Italian primary-school teachers, Pope Francis called for an “educational alliance between the school and the family,” and encouraged education in ecological awareness. The Pontiff also said: “Christian teachers, whether they work in Catholic schools or in state schools, are called to stimulate in the pupils the openness to the other as a face, as a person, as a brother and sister to know and respect, with his or her history, merits and defects, riches and limits.”

