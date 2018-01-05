Catholic World News

Latvian cardinal joins Kazakh bishops’ statement on Amoris Laetitia

January 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Janis Pujats of Riga, Latvia, has added his name to the list of prelates signing a statement that affirms the “immutable truths about sacramental marriage” and says popular understandings of Amoris Laetitia are alien to the Catholic tradition.

