Latvian cardinal joins Kazakh bishops’ statement on Amoris Laetitia
January 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Janis Pujats of Riga, Latvia, has added his name to the list of prelates signing a statement that affirms the “immutable truths about sacramental marriage” and says popular understandings of Amoris Laetitia are alien to the Catholic tradition.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
