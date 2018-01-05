Catholic World News

Cultivate relationship with Christ, Vatican cardinal tells French seminarians

January 05, 2018

Cardinal Beniamino Stella, the prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, celebrated Mass on January 4 at the Pontifical French Seminary.

Never “lose sight of the centrality of Jesus,” the prelate emphasized, as he urged the seminarians to cultivate their relationship with Christ through prayer and Sacred Scripture.

Cardinal Stella added, “We can be good administrators, obtain important titles, have the qualities of the manager, or also be refined liturgists and experts of the sacred rites, but without Jesus there is no authentic priesthood.”

