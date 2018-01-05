Catholic World News

Hindu radicals attack a Catholic college in India

January 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place in Vidisha, a city of 160,000 in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Christmas Workshop
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Saints: A Year in Faith and Art (Rosa Giorgi)