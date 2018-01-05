Catholic World News
In reversal, FEMA says houses of worship now eligible for disaster relief
January 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on ABC News
CWN Editor's Note: In 2013, the USCCB criticized FEMA’s policy of discriminating against houses of worship in disaster relief.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!