Thomas S. Monson, president of Mormon church, dies at 90
January 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, offered condolences.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
