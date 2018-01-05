Catholic World News
Gospel message of hope often is taught by the poor, Manila cardinal says
January 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 60, is president of the Catholic Biblical Federation and president of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!