Catholic World News
Judge rules in favor of Atlanta fire chief who was fired after criticizing homosexual acts
January 05, 2018
» Continue to this story on BreakPoint
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for 2015 coverage of Kelvin Cochran’s ouster.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!