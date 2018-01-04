Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood: over $500 million in government funding for fiscal year

January 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Planned Parenthood collected $544 million in government funds in the past fiscal year, according to the group’s annual report. For the fiscal year that ended in June 2017, Planned Parenthood’s income exceeded its expenses by $98.5 million. That net operating surplus added to the group’s imposing net assets, which now stand at $1.6 billion.

