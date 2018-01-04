Catholic World News
Planned Parenthood: over $500 million in government funding for fiscal year
January 04, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Planned Parenthood collected $544 million in government funds in the past fiscal year, according to the group’s annual report. For the fiscal year that ended in June 2017, Planned Parenthood’s income exceeded its expenses by $98.5 million. That net operating surplus added to the group’s imposing net assets, which now stand at $1.6 billion.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
