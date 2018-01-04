Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop prods government on search for kidnapped nuns

January 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Alfred Martin of Lagos, Nigeria, has questioned whether government forces are energetically searching for six kidnapped nuns. The nuns were seized from their residence in the southern Edo state by unidentified gunmen on November 13. “It is disheartening that the security agencies have not been able to get the sisters out,” the archbishop said.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.