‘Underground’ Chinese bishop released after seven months in custody

January 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou has been released by Chinese officials, the AsiaNews service reports. The bishop—whose status is not recognized by the government—was seized by police last May, and taken to Xining, more than 1500 miles away. He will reportedly need medical treatment in Beijing before returning to his diocese.

