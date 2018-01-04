Catholic World News

Philippines: military officers to face charges for 2011 killing of Italian missionary priest

January 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Prosecutors in the Philippines will file charges against two military officers for arranging the 2011 murder of Father Fausto Tentorio. The Italian missionary, who served in Mindanao, had been an outspoken opponent of powerful corporate interests; Church officials had long suspected that his death was the work of a “death squad” organized by military leaders.

