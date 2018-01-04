Catholic World News

Beatification near for monks killed in Algeria in 1996?

January 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Le Parisien (French)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican may soon announce plans for the beatification of seven Cistercian monks who were abducted and killed by Islamic militants in Algeria in 1996, according to French media reports. The report also indicates that beatification might be approved for Bishop Pierre Claverie of Oran, who was killed that year, and for several other monks, nuns, and missionary priests who were slain in Algeria in 1994 and 1995.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.