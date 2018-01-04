Catholic World News
Papal condolences after bus crash in Peru
January 04, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence following an accident in which a bus plunged off a mountain road near Pasamayo, Peru, killing at least 50 people.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
