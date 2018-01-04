Catholic World News

Papal Mass scheduled for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

January 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will celebrate a special Mass in the Vatican basilica on Sunday, January 14, for the 104th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the Vatican has announced. In his message for the observance, released last August, the Pope said society has an obligation “to welcome, to protect, to promote, and to integrate” migrants and refugees. “Every stranger who knocks at our door is an opportunity for an encounter with Jesus Christ,” he wrote.

