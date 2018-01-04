Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinal calls for fair elections, government action against hunger

January 04, 2018

In a radio interview, Cardinal Jorge Liberato Urosa Savino of Caracas called upon Venezuela’s government to take effective action against hunger.

82% of Venezuelans live in poverty, 25% live in extreme poverty, and over 11,000 children have died because of lack of medicine, according to Caritas.

The prelate also called upon the government of Nicolás Maduro to ensure “transparent elections” in which there is no doubt about the legitimacy of the results.

