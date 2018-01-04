Catholic World News

Nicaraguan cardinal denounces violence against women

January 04, 2018

In his New Year’s Day Mass, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua denounced violence against women.

“I want no woman to be abused, beaten or murdered by her partner or any other person,” the Nicaraguan cardinal said.

The prelate advised women not to marry men who are jealous or violent. He also advised wives not to ask police to release their husbands when they have been arrested for domestic violence.

