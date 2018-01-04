Catholic World News

2018 marks 50th anniversary of Humanae Vitae

January 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Russell Shaw writes that the encyclical upholding Catholic teaching on birth control “was a turning point, a watershed event in the life of the Church.” Click here for the full text of Blessed Paul VI’s encyclical on the regulation of birth.

