2018 marks 50th anniversary of Humanae Vitae
January 04, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Russell Shaw writes that the encyclical upholding Catholic teaching on birth control “was a turning point, a watershed event in the life of the Church.” Click here for the full text of Blessed Paul VI’s encyclical on the regulation of birth.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
