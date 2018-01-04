Catholic World News
India’s bishops, in New Year’s message, decry persecution of Christians by Hindu nationalists
January 04, 2018
» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India
CWN Editor's Note: “We appeal to leaders across the political spectrum to recognize that groups and individuals spreading poison and sowing hatred are increasing and are being emboldened,” the bishops’ conference stated.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
