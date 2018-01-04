Catholic World News

India’s bishops, in New Year’s message, decry persecution of Christians by Hindu nationalists

January 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We appeal to leaders across the political spectrum to recognize that groups and individuals spreading poison and sowing hatred are increasing and are being emboldened,” the bishops’ conference stated.

