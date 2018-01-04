Catholic World News
Congo’s bishops denounce government attacks on churches, peaceful protestors
January 04, 2018
» Continue to this story on AFP
CWN Editor's Note: Here are links to the French-language statements of the nation’s bishops and Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya of Kinshasa.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
