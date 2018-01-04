Catholic World News

Former Irish seminary president named bishop

January 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Dermot Farrell as bishop of Ossory. Msgr. Farrell, a moral theologian, led St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth from 1996 to 2007. He defended priestly celibacy in 2005 amid press coverage of clerical abuse that preceded his tenure.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.