Catholic World News

Pennsylvania organ company supplies organ to the Vatican

January 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The digital organ, donated to the Vatican, is now used during Masses in St. Peter’s Square. On December 31, the organ made its debut inside the basilica, where it supplements the pipe organ, according to L’Osservatore Romano (p. 7).

