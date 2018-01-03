Catholic World News
Cardinal Müller: ‘theologically weak’ argument in Amoris Laetitia
January 03, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller said that the argument of Amoris Laetitia is “theologically weak,” in large part because Pope Francis made a crucial point in a brief footnote. In a German television interview, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said that the Pope’s key allies wanted to replace him with someone “with a different focus,” but added that his successor, Archbishop Luis Ladaria, “is on the same wavelength as I am.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
