Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: ‘theologically weak’ argument in Amoris Laetitia

January 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller said that the argument of Amoris Laetitia is “theologically weak,” in large part because Pope Francis made a crucial point in a brief footnote. In a German television interview, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said that the Pope’s key allies wanted to replace him with someone “with a different focus,” but added that his successor, Archbishop Luis Ladaria, “is on the same wavelength as I am.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.