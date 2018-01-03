Catholic World News

Former papal nuncio in US joins Kazakh bishops in statement affirming marriage teaching

January 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the former apostolic nuncio to the United States, has added his name to a statement by three Kazakh bishop, affirming the “immutable truths about sacramental marriage.” Archbishop Luigi Negri, the retired leader of Italy’s Ferrara-Comacchio archdiocese, also signed the letter.

