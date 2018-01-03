Catholic World News

Hong Kong bishop tells priests to cancel Mass for LGBTQ group

January 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A priest in Hong Kong has cancelled plans for a Mass for the LGBTQ Catholics Union, at the prompting of Bishop Joseph Ha, who issued a reminder that homosexual acts are sinful and that Catholics should be properly disposed to receive the Eucharist.

