Catholic World News

January 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for video of the Pope’s January 3 general audience.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!