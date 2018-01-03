Catholic World News

Italian prelate denounces gambling

January 03, 2018

Comparing “pathological” gamblers to Peter Pans who do not wish to grow up, an Italian archbishop has warned the faithful about the dangers of gambling addiction.

Archbishop Felice Accrocca of Benevento said in a letter that the average resident of the region spends over 1,100 euros (over $1,300) each year on slot machines, betting, and other forms of legal gambling. The prelate lamented the toll that this “pathological dependence” and “slavery” takes upon family members.

