French bishops launch fundraising campaign as number of Catholics declines

January 03, 2018

As France’s Catholic population declines, the French bishops’ conference has launched a fundraising campaign using radio, social media, and advertising inserts.

The campaign will help fund the salaries of 12,000 active priests and 11,000 lay employees.

“You have 105 reasons to give to the Catholic Church,” the campaign emphasizes. There are 105 dioceses in France.

53.8% of France’s people were Catholic in 2016—down from 87% in 1972 and 65% in 2010. The number of persons donating to the Church fell to 1,128,000 in 2016, a decline of 40,000 from the previous year; however, total donations grew by 1.1% to 254 million euros ($305 million).

