French theologian named to Legion of Honor

January 03, 2018

President Emmanuel Macron has named a French theologian and historian as an Officer of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest order of merit.

Father Jean-Robert Armogathe, 70, a priest of the Archdiocese of Paris, has written numerous works and serves as editor of the French edition of Communio, the theological journal founded over four decades ago by Fathers Hans Urs von Balthasar, Joseph Ratzinger, Henri de Lubac, and others.

