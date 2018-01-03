Catholic World News
Philippine bishops’ New Year’s message highlights hope
January 03, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “In the midst of heartless terrorism, in the midst of sinfulness, we have the confidence that Mary accompanies us in the midst of darkness and she leads us to hope,” said Archbishop Romulo Valles, president of the bishops’ conference.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
