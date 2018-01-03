Catholic World News

Philippine bishops’ New Year’s message highlights hope

January 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “In the midst of heartless terrorism, in the midst of sinfulness, we have the confidence that Mary accompanies us in the midst of darkness and she leads us to hope,” said Archbishop Romulo Valles, president of the bishops’ conference.

