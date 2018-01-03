Catholic World News
Israeli archaeologists find 2,700-year-old ‘governor of Jerusalem’ seal impression
January 03, 2018
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: The discovery “supports the biblical rendering of the existence of a governor of the city in Jerusalem 2,700 years ago,” stated the Israeli Antiquities Authority.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
