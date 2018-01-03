Catholic World News
DR Congo: priests arrested in crackdown on Church-backed protests
January 03, 2018
» Continue to this story on AFP
CWN Editor's Note: The Democratic Republic of the Congo, a nation of 83 million, is 50% Catholic. The nation’s president, Joseph Kabila, has governed beyond his constitutional term limit, and the hierarchy has repeatedly called for new elections.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!