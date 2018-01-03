Catholic World News

DR Congo: priests arrested in crackdown on Church-backed protests

January 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Democratic Republic of the Congo, a nation of 83 million, is 50% Catholic. The nation’s president, Joseph Kabila, has governed beyond his constitutional term limit, and the hierarchy has repeatedly called for new elections.

