2 Coptic Christians slain in Cairo

January 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The New Year’s murder of 2 Christians at a Cairo liquor store follows December 29 attacks on a church and store in Helwan. “We can be attacked, and this can happen at any time,” said Father Rafic Greiche, spokesman for the Catholic Church in Egypt.

