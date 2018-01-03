Catholic World News
At least 16 dead in New Year’s attack on Nigerian church
January 03, 2018
» Continue to this story on BBC
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for Nigerian media coverage. The attack occurred in Omuku, a city of 200,000 in the southern part of the nation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
