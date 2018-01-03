Catholic World News

Vatican congregation creates app to assist with homilies

January 03, 2018

The Congregation for the Clergy, in collaboration with the Secretariat for Communications, has created Clerus-App to help priests prepare for their Sunday homilies.

Suggestions are sent to priests each week to help them “meditate on the Word of God in the Sunday liturgy,” according to the app’s Italian-language description.

