Pope circulates Nagasaki image under heading, ‘The fruit of war’

January 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: John Allen comments, “Though release of the photo in the run-up to New Year’s does not add anything substantive to the Pontiff’s positions, it’s nevertheless the first time Francis has asked that a specific image be circulated in the holiday season, suggesting he believes its message is especially relevant at the moment.”

