Italian Catholics march for peace

January 03, 2018

Continuing a 50-year-old tradition, the Church in Italy held a national march for peace on December 31.

Pax Christi, Caritas Italiana, and Catholic Action joined the Italian Episcopal Conference and the Diocese of Bergamo in sponsoring the event.

This year’s two-mile march, which attracted 1,000, concluded in Sotto il Monte, the small town in which Pope St. John XXIII was born and the site of the first national march for peace. Participants reflected on the theme of Pope Francis’s message for the World Day of Peace, “Migrants and refugees: men and women in search of peace.”

