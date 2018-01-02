Catholic World News

Kazakh bishops: Amoris Laetitia spreading confusion, ‘plague of divorce’

January 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Saying that they are “not allowed to be silent,” three Catholic bishops of Kazakhstan have issued a statement strongly reaffirming the traditional teachings of the Catholic Church on marriage and saying that the popular interpretation of Amoris Laetitia is “spreading the plague of divorce.” The notion that Catholics who divorce and remarry might receive the Eucharist is “alien to the entire Tradition of the Catholic and Apostolic faith,” they write.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.