Catholic World News

Indian cardinal was negligent on property transactions, synod says

January 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Times of India

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has issued a statement criticizing Cardinal George Alencherry for lax oversight of a land transaction that resulted in a severe financial loss for the archdiocese.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.