‘Church tax’ yields record income for German Catholic Church despite declining numbers
January 02, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: German Catholic dioceses received a record €6 billion ($7.2 billion) from the country’s government in 2017. The funds were collected in the ‘church tax,’ the arrangement in which the government collected a surtax from individuals who identify themselves as Catholic. The record income, reflecting the rising German economy, came despite a loss of 2.2 million people who removed themselves from the list of registered Catholic parishioners.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
