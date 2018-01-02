Catholic World News

‘Church tax’ yields record income for German Catholic Church despite declining numbers

CWN Editor's Note: German Catholic dioceses received a record €6 billion ($7.2 billion) from the country’s government in 2017. The funds were collected in the ‘church tax,’ the arrangement in which the government collected a surtax from individuals who identify themselves as Catholic. The record income, reflecting the rising German economy, came despite a loss of 2.2 million people who removed themselves from the list of registered Catholic parishioners.

