300,000 German Catholic youth collect funds to fight child labor in India

January 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Each year, German Catholic children go caroling and collect funds for the Pontifical Mission Societies’ Holy Childhood Association. The theme of this year’s collection is “Bring blessing, be blessing: together against child labor, in India and all over the world.”

