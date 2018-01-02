Catholic World News

Turn to Mary’s maternal protection, open heart to migrants and refugees, Pope says in Angelus address

January 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of the Pope’s 1/1 Angelus address. The theme of the papal message for January 1, the World Day of Peace, was “Migrants and refugees: men and women in search of peace.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.