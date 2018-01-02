Catholic World News

Pope Francis: look to the Mother of God as the year begins

January 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (video, booklet), the Pope emphasized the importance of silent prayer as well as Marian devotion.

